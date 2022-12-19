Elon Musk Has Lost Twitter Poll, Will He Step Down as Head of Bluebird App?

It’s a YES! Elon Musk recently asked the users whether they wanted him to step down as the head of the micro-blogging site. As the poll showed results that mostly went against Musk, it was predicted that he would definitely lose the poll. And guess what! More than 57% of the audience leaned upon “yes", leaving little scope for Musk to reassure his “ownership". The Twit owner has been a hot topic of discussion since the day he acquired the social media platform. From firing a massive workforce to bringing drastic changes in the policies, Twitter has gone through it all. However, it’s not the end and Musk proved it right!

The poll put up by Musk on December 19, 2022, is over and the results seem to bend toward users wanting him to “step down as the head of Twitter". But, the question arises, ‘Will he really step down as the head of the bluebird app?’ Perhaps, his tweet said so. “I will abide by the results of this poll," stated the Tesla owner after he asked, “Should I step down as head of Twitter?"

No, it will be interesting to know if Musk was serious about his poll or has any other trick in mind to keep playing back and forth on his ‘owned’ platform. Recently, he asked Twitter users to poll on whether journalists, whose accounts were suspended claiming to have been ‘doxxed’ by them, should get their access back. Most of the users said “yes" to which Musk followed.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean that Musk will listen to the people’s voice in this case. Just after the poll went live on Twitter, Musk followed with a couple of cryptic tweets as one of them read, “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it" while another one read, “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Even when asked if Musk already had a news CEO in mind, he said, “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Twitter users are still speculating if this would turn real as one of them wrote, “Do you trust these poll results?" while another one remarked, “The idea that someone makes decisions on a company he bought for $44b by running a Twitter poll is astonishing."

Netizens slammed Musk for leaving such a big decision at the hands of the public. “If heads have to step down based on popularity contest then most heads would be out when the markets are bad." Another ironic comment read, “Imagine if our country was run that way."

What happens next depends on Musk and his ‘style’ of doing things which have made Twitter users just talk of ‘Twitter’. Maybe that’s what Musk wants, but for how long?

