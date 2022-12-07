Elon Musk Hits Out at San Francisco For Probe On Twitter Office Bedrooms

Elon Musk has recently renovated some office rooms at Twitter’s San Francisco office. This has led San Francisco building inspectors to investigate Twitter Inc. and its headquarters. In a recent tweet shared by Musk, he criticised the Mayor London Breed saying the attack on his company was uncalled for. He cited an incident that involved a baby overdosing on Fentanyl at a San Francisco playground. Musk wrote, “So the city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities, London Breed?" He also tagged the San Francisco mayor in the tweet.

Musk’s post came in response to the tweet from the Supervising Senior Editor at KQED, Ted Goldberg. The Senior Editor had mentioned that the San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation after several reports had mentioned that Twitter has converted many office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees. He also quoted a representative from the SF Department of Building Inspection as saying, “We need to make sure the building is being used as intended."

Social media users were divided on the issue. While some mentioned that Musk should just let tired employees go home, to others the beds seemed like a totally reasonable thing. A few users who seemed fine with beds asked Musk to move the Twitter headquarters to any place other than San Francisco. A user wrote, “We have nap pods at most of Google buildings! When I was at Google this was a common thing that all employees really appreciated."

“I mean, who doesn’t love the idea of sleeping in their office and having no separation between work and personal life? Call me crazy, but I’m thinking the building inspectors received complaints from inside Twitter to prompt this investigation," another wrote.

A person said, “I wish my work provided a nap room."

Meanwhile, the incident mentioned by Musk in his tweet was about a 10-month-old boy who ingested fentanyl at a popular park in San Francisco’s Marina District. According to ABC7, it remains unclear how Senna came to ingest fentanyl. But had the first respondents not reacted fast, it was possible for the 10-month-old to die of an overdose.

