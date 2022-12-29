'Elon Musk Knows About Area 51': 'Living Nostradamus' Makes Shocking Claims About Tesla Chief

While the entire world might be looking forward to welcoming the new beginning that 2023 has in store, a fortune teller has made some shocking predictions for the upcoming year. According to a report by Daily Star, the fortune teller, who is also dubbed as the ‘living Nostradamus’ by some, had something chilling to say about the mysterious Area 51. For those unaware, Area 51 is reportedly a highly classified base of the US Air Force located in Nevada. Spread across 2.3 million acres of land, the area has cropped up in several unusual tales regarding aliens.

The fortune teller identified to be Athos Salome claims that there is a tunnel located below the ground level, which seemingly leads to a ‘three-dimensional’ portal. He suggests that this portal can transport people between space and time dimensions. “There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play god or gods," he said.

Advertisement

The fortune teller explains it might seem an impossible reality, but he asserts that Area 52 is used for occult sciences. Not only, Nevada, but he also says that the same phenomenon occurs in Antarctica as if they are well-connected.

During the same interaction, he also made a chilling connection of the mysterious place with the billionaire Elon Musk. If the report is to be believed, then Salome claims the Twitter CEO is well aware of the powerful area and the secret technology that’s developed there. “What is hidden there is so powerful that, recently, billionaire Elon Musk even revealed in an interview that his company SpaceX not only has a secret area of advanced technology, which has become known as Area 59 but according to the businessman, develops much more robust projects and prototypes," he continued.

Previously, Salome had also predicted the death of England’s Queen and Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. Now, only time would reveal if his new predictions were real or bogus.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here