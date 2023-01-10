Elon Musk Lost $200 Billion in Personal Fortune and Bagged This Elite Guinness World Record

Elon Musk is perhaps one of the most well-recognised business magnates in the world today. From being the owner of Tesla to the CEO of Twitter to his controversial political takes, there are multiple things Musk is known for. Recently, he has also become a Guinness world record holder. The billionaire has racked up the greatest loss of personal fortune in the world. According to an estimate by Forbes, he has lost close to $182 billion since November 2021. Some sources even suggest the number is around $200 billion. Either way, he has surpassed the previous record of a loss of $58.6 billion by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son by a long shot.

Musk, whose fortune is largely tied up in Tesla stock, saw his wealth go for a six when the automaker’s share plummeted 65 percent in 2022. The decline became sharper from October onwards, following Musk’s whirlwind Twitter takeover and his capricious behaviour on the site. Despite losing scores of billions of dollars, Musk still remains the second-richest person in the world. Tesla, too, remains the most valuable automaker worldwide.

Musk’s fluctuating net worth does not come as a surprise since the personal value of billionaires is rather more volatile and variable. The reason is that the bulk of the fortune of the world’s richest people is usually in the form of the stocks they own and their investments. With the market value of these shares fluctuating, the owner’s wealth shifts, too. This trend is even more prominently visible when it comes to ‘self-made’ billionaires such as Musk. Their net worth is usually derived almost entirely from the market valuation of the company (usually one or two) that they are involved with. If their company’s share price tumbles, down goes their net worth, too.

In 2000 the situation at Softbank, the company Son founded, was so volatile that his net worth moved by as much as $5 billion in a day. It is probably because of that knowledge that Musk does not appear to be very worried about his wealth. He was seen enjoying himself at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar around the same time he was losing billions. Son made a hearty comeback– and the same is expected of Musk.

