'Black Mirror' IRL? Elon Musk's Neuralink Could 'Save and Replay' Memories

Elon Musk has spoken about Neuralink, which is currently under a federal probe, being potentially able to save and replay memories in the future. Remember 'Black Mirror' episode 'The Entire History of You'?

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 09:34 IST

Elon Musk has compared Neuralink tech to Black Mirror. (Credits: Reuters; Inset: Netflix)
Elon Musk has compared Neuralink tech to Black Mirror. (Credits: Reuters; Inset: Netflix)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink company is currently facing a federal probe for potential animal welfare violations while internal complaints in the company claim that the “rushed" testing on animals is causing “needless suffering and deaths", as per a Reuters report. If you know about Neuralink, you probably know that it never boded well for humans, either. But did you know that it could potentially lead to a ‘Black Mirror’ episode IRL? Musk did.

In a Neuralink Show and Tell event on December 1, Musk spoke about “recording memories" and compared it to Black Mirror. This is not the first time that he has made such a reference. In a 2020 live event, an audience member asked Musk if the Neuralink technology might allow people to save and replay memories. “Yes, I think in the future you’ll be able to save and replay memories," Musk replied. “I mean, this is obviously sounding increasingly like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode. But I guess they’re pretty good at predicting."

The Black Mirror episode in question would be ‘The Entire History of You’. In it, people are able to record and review all their memories using a chip and obviously, since it’s Black Mirror, what comes of it is a less than desirable outcome.

On December 1, Musk had tweeted, “We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process."

Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant to purportedly help paralysed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

first published: December 07, 2022, 09:34 IST
