Elon Musk embraced the trial and error method since the get-go ever since his takeover of Twitter. Now, in what’s being called a bizarre development by some people, the Twitter CEO has gone private on his own platform till February 2. The reason? To test out if setting one’s account to private improves its reach on the platform. ‘Something is wrong,’ Musk replied to a Twitter account called Libs of TikTok.

While Musk is on private, only his followers can see his tweets. His move came after several Twitter users alleged that setting their accounts to private seemed to be vastly boosting their reach. People have been confused by the development. Some memes have been made.

“Elon Musk has made his twitter account private to test if private messages show up more often than non-private. It’s too bad twitter doesn’t have any test accounts, and instead the boss has to use his. Maybe they could fix that," one Twitter user wrote.

Strange things are certainly happening with Twitter’s algorithm. At this rate, people would have to start going outside.

