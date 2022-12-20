Elon Musk Responds to Parody News Website 'Mocking' His 'Step Down' Twitter Poll

Elon Musk is famous for responding to people on the social media platform Twitter. Often, his responses catch the users off guard. This time, however, it seems a Twitter user had one-upped Musk at his game. Satire website, Babylon Bee shared a tweet that talked about Bruce Wayne’s poll asking Arkham inmates whether he should step down as Batman. The satire website mentioned that over 57 per cent of inmates had voted “Yes". They went on to write, “‘WELP, I guess this is it,’ said Bruce Wayne as he carried his outfit and equipment over to a Batcave incinerator. ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei! The voice of the people is the voice of God, I always say!’"

Musk clearly found it hilarious as he commented with laughing emojis in response. It seemed like he was truly caught off guard this time. Check out the tweet and his response here:

The Babylon Bee’s post was a parody of Musk’s original tweet on Monday. He had asked Twitter users, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." It was a close call. Even the tweets in response showed obvious differences in opinions. While 57.5 per cent of people voted “Yes", 42.5 per cent chose “No".

https://mobile.twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1604617643973124097

With the CEO of Twitter, you never know what to expect next. His surprise experience at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final is proof enough. Musk was caught on camera with former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The photos took social media by storm. Musk was in Qatar on Sunday to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and France. Making the most of the match, he live-tweeted the final.

He tweeted, “Duel in the Desert. Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play by," with a clip of the winning moment for Argentina.

https://mobile.twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1604537674878042112

What is your opinion on Musk’s poll about stepping down as the CEO of Twitter?

