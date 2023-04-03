Home » Buzz » Elon Musk Sets Up Vague Pop-Up Message For Verified Twitter Accounts, Roasted With Memes

Elon Musk Sets Up Vague Pop-Up Message For Verified Twitter Accounts, Roasted With Memes

Elon Musk's Twitter now shows an ambiguous pop-up message that makes it difficult to distinguish between legacy blue ticks and $8 blue ticks.

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 15:59 IST

Elon Musk slammed with memes over new pop up message on verified Twitter accounts.
Twitter boss Elon Musk recently gave a deadline after which all accounts with a legacy blue tick would lose their verification badge. To remain verified, they were supposed to have to pay $8. However, past the April 1 deadline, all the legacy-verified Twitter accounts seem to have retained their blue ticks. Instead, when you click on the tick, a new message pops up: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."

All the legacy-verified accounts have been wondering what purpose this changed message was supposed to serve. Musk, since his acquisition of the bluebird app, has oscillated with his decisions, rolling them back and forth time and again. Additionally, those who paid $8 to get a blue tick have been getting consistently roasted on the platform.

The new pop-up message upon clicking the blue tick is getting Musk roasted as well. Predictably, it has sparked a slew of memes.

Could that be another misfire?

first published: April 03, 2023, 15:59 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 15:59 IST
