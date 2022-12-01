Elon Musk Takes Complete U-Turn On Apple After Meeting Tim Cook

Less than a week has passed since Elon Musk went on a public tirade against Apple Inc. Musk alleged that Apple had stopped advertising on Twitter and threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store. The mercurial business magnate has since flipped his stance, saying that Apple never considered removing Twitter from its platform. Musk also claimed that he had a conversation with the tech giant's CEO, Tim Cook.

Musk uploaded a short video clip of a pond at the Apple headquarters, Cupertino, on Twitter. He thanked Cook for taking him around the place, too. In another Tweet in the thread, he said that he had a “good conversation", further writing that “among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

The “misunderstanding" Musk is referring to relates to his one-sided public statements against Apple where he alleged that the company has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, further asking if “they hate free speech in America?" In the same thread, he tagged Apple's CEO, asking him what exactly was going on.

However, a report from the advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform Pathmatics, revealed that Apple's advertising purchases to Twitter actually grew from October to November. According to Reuters, data suggested that Apple's ad spending had not made a significant departure from its usual trends.

The data did not seem to have stopped Musk, who, over the course of the past few days, tweeted rather aggressively against the company. He retweeted a post about Apple's market monopoly and censorship practices.

Musk also claimed that Apple had “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store" without telling the company the reason.

Elon Musk did not provide any data or information regarding the advertising drop and the instance of the threat to drop Twitter from the App Store. While Musk remained outspoken about the alleged issue, Apple and Cook made no public remarks or acknowledgements.

