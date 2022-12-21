Elon Musk to Step Down? Internet Has Bizarre Suggestions for 'New' Twitter Head

Twitter Chief Elon Musk recently asked the users whether they wanted him to step down as the head of the micro-blogging site. And guess what! More than 57% of the audience leaned upon “yes", leaving little scope for Musk to reassure his “ownership." The Twit owner has been a hot topic of discussion since the day he acquired the social media platform. From firing a massive workforce to bringing drastic changes in the policies, Twitter has gone through it all. Now, a Twitter handle that goes by the name “Daily Loud," asked people who can replace Musk and the responses are just hilarious.

“If Elon Musk is replaced, who should be head of Twitter?" read the tweet. The tweet went viral immediately and garnered tons of responses.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, netizens slammed Musk for leaving such a big decision at the hands of the public. “If heads have to step down based on popularity contest then most heads would be out when the markets are bad." Another ironic comment read, “Imagine if our country was run that way."

What happens next depends on Musk and his ‘style’ of doing things which have made Twitter users just talk of ‘Twitter’. Maybe that’s what Musk wants, but for how long?

