Elon Musk Turns Rooms at Twitter Office into Bedrooms for Employees after 'Hardcore' Weekend

Elon Musk has been making some big changes to Twitter ever since his takeover in October this year. These changes have now extended to the rooms of the San Francisco office. Employees returning to work at the office were greeted by revamped bedrooms on Monday, reported Forbes. These modest bedrooms had unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors, one even had a plant.

This comes a few days after it was revealed that Elon Musk has asked the Twitter staff to commit to working “long hours at high intensity" or else leave the company, according to BBC. He has them to agree to this hardcore work culture if they want to stay. It was also reported that employees who do not agree will be given three months’ severance pay and let go. This “extremely hardcore" vision for Twitter can now be seen in the office room turned sleeping quarters of the depopulated office space.

According to Forbes, it is not clear how many such office turned bedrooms exist. The source guessed that there were perhaps “four to eight per floor" and confirmed that “they look comfortable."

Another source, who was also granted anonymity, added that there are several such rooms on a floor in the office that is majorly empty. “People are already putting in late nights, so it makes sense to an extent," the source said. They also noted that there was trash in one room’s trash can, meaning someone from the office had indeed stayed there.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has claimed that he faced a significant risk of being assassinated. This came during a two-hour Q&A audio chat on Twitter Spaces earlier last week. The New York Post quoted him as saying, “(I) definitely (wouldn’t) be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant."

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has reinstated previously suspended accounts. He also said he will offer “general amnesty" to those who were banned by Twitter but had not broken the law or engaged in spam.

