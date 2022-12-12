Elon Musk Tweets His Pronouns are 'Prosecute/Fauci,' Faces Backlash on Twitter

In his latest tweet, Twit Chief Elon Musk took a dig at Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden. This comes in as Fauci prepares to step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the end of the year. In his tweet, Musk wrote, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." Not just this but he also shared a meme which was targeted at Biden and Fauci. The meme comtained pictures of the two along with a text that read, “Just one more lockdown my king…"

The tweet by the billionaire has become a target for a lot of criticism. NASA astronaut Scott Kelly wrote, " Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalised and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives."

Another person wrote, “My pronouns are he/him. Because I refuse to mock people who are risking their safety and lives to openly live life on their terms. History will not be kind to those who were cruel and disrespectful to trans folks. And I hope I’m alive long enough to see and enjoy it."

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The tweets come in close to the release of the fourth instalment of the ‘Twitter Files’ that shed light on how the firm, before his takeover, breached its own policies to prevent the spread of accurate information pertaining to Biden’s son. It also showed how top executives led to the ban of former president Donald Trump from the platform and the justification for the suspension of medical experts who voiced their opinion against the Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, earlier, Veteran British musician, Sir Elton John, has announced his departure from the microblogging site, stating the platform’s new policy on misinformation as the reason. Musk replied to Sir John, seemingly wanting to resolve the issue.

On Friday, December 9, Sir John, who is currently in the middle of his farewell tour, revealed that he would be leaving the platform. Explaining the reason behind his departure, he tweeted, “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Musk, who recently took charge of the micro-blogging site, replied to Sir John’s tweet, expressing hope that Sir John would come back. “I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?" Musk asked.

