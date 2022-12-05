Elon Musk Wants Everyone to Know if He Dies by 'Suicide' it's 'Not Real'

Elon Musk clarified in a Twitter Space that he had no thoughts of suicide despite people being concerned about his mental health and safety. The Space had over 1,00,000 listeners, one of whom asked Twitter’s new boss if he was “suicidal". “I do not have any suicidal thoughts. If I committed suicide, it’s not real [sic]," Musk replied, as per a Business Insider report. Concerns around the billionaire’s safety arose amid the ‘Twitter Files’ controversy.

During the live Q&A on the Twitter Space, Musk suggested that Twitter favoured Democrats over Republicans when it comes to censorship. He said that this might not definitely be the case, but claimed that there had been times when the Democrats and the left cause were not censored but the Republicans and the right cause were. He spoke about a “double standard" in Twitter’s treatment of these subjects.

Musk has previously also hinted at a mysterious circumstance of his own death. “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya," he tweeted in May this year.

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner was one of those who expressed concerns about Musk’s safety in a tweet: “I hope you are surrounded by massive security and in an extremely safe undisclosed location - you just became public enemy number one to some very very bad people, I pray for your safety and thank you for your bravery! We need more @elonmusk in our society!!!"

The ‘The Twitter Files’ are an account of independent author and journalist Matt Taibbi, who published a series of tweets outlining the thinking behind the decision to censor the news concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop.

These records, which appear to be emails from Twitter staff members that have been censored, explain why the technology giant decided to bury the Hunter Biden story in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

