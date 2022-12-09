Elon Musk's 2-year-old Son X Æ a-Xii Has His Own Twitter Badge, Billionaire Shares Pic

Elon Musk shared a photo of his two-year-old son X near Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. X Æ a-Xii, one of Musk’s 10 kids, can be seen posing in front of a heart sculpture in San Francisco’s Union Square, Business Insider reported. “X in beautiful San Francisco," Musk tweeted. He also shared a photo of X’s Twitter badge, which holds his photo, name and three dots in the place where his role would be listed. This is not the first time that the toddler has visited the Twitter headquarters.

Earlier, shortly before Halloween, X had paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters along with a bunch of his toys which he had spread all across the floor in Musk’s “war room".

Advertisement

Advertisement

In October, X was to be found running around Musk’s “war room" right as he discussed the microblogging site’s moderation policies with Trust and Safety lead Yoel Roth.

According to a report by the Washington Post, it was on October 27 that this transpired. There were Halloween festivities in progress in one-half of Twitter HQ, and some people had brought their children along with them. That could have been one likely reason that Musk’s toddler was at the office. The infamously temperamental business magnate was in a large conference room on the second floor of the building, together with Roth and his new team. In this area, dubbed Musk’s “war room", the members were discussing moderation policy, which would be critical, especially in light of the Brazil elections.

Yet, the most noticeable thing about the war room was not data charts or reports or filled whiteboards, but toys! Musk’s two-year-old had spread his toys all across the floor of the room. X Æ a-Xii was also seen at the Twitter HQ on the day Musk strutted into the office carrying a sink.

X Æ a-Xii was also running around while Roth pitched a plan to address issues that could pop up in Brazil. The concern was regarding then-incumbent Jair Bolsanaro, who was expected to contest the election results.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here