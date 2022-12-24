Elon Musk's 'Embarrassing' View Count Feature For Tweets Gets Slammed With Memes

Elon Musk’s latest controversial decision comes in the form of a view count feature on Twitter and users have collectively given it a hard pass. “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Musk wrote in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

Twitter users did not seem to quite take to the idea of the view feature. “This “view count" thing is the dumbest feature in twitter history. hey here’s the number of people who saw your tweet and completely ignored it. does that make you feel good is that useful to you [sic]," wrote one Twitter user.

Advertisement

Although some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, it does not appear to be available to everyone just yet. Twitter could be rolling it out in phases.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here