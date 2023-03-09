Elon Musk often uses memes to engage with his followers on social media. In fact, the tech mogul is well-known for his humorous and irreverent approach to communication online, regularly sharing memes and witty one-liners with his followers. However, one SpongeBob Squarepants meme he shared recently stands out for its self-deprecating tone. Some users think the billionaire entrepreneur’s meme is also a subtle commentary on the changes Twitter has seen due to its new management.

Musk’s meme shows the beloved cartoon character SpongeBob Squarepants sporting a self-satisfied grin, standing at the entrance of his workplace. The text right above the picture reads, “Me showing up late to work knowing the company hasn’t got enough competent staff to fire me."

Musk posted the image with no comment, just two emojis.

The tweet went viral within a matter of hours. It has so far garnered over 15 million views.

A lot of Twitter users related to the post. One person wrote, “Me every other day", while another said, “very powerful of you."

But others had questions. One asked why there isn’t any competent staff left at Twitter, taking a dig at Musk’s massive layoffs at the company and his management policies.

Another pointed towards the temperamental CEO weakening the company’s Human Resources department.

Another user quipped at Musk. They pointed out a recent incident where he publicly mistreated a specially-abled person who was on the Twitter team, only to acknowledge his mistake and apologise later.

The incident being referred to here started when Haraldur Thorleifsson, a former employee, accused the social media giant of terminating his employment without notice. Thorleifsson claims he only learned of his firing when he could not access his workstation using his Twitter credentials.

Musk took to the platform to mock Thorleifsson’s situation in a series of tweets. The tech billionaire questioned the former employee’s value to the company, seemingly unaware that Thorleifsson suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Responding to Musk’s tweets, Thorleifsson pointed out his medical condition by tagging the Twitter CEO in a post, stating that he is unable to perform certain tasks due to his physical limitations.

He also took a jibe at Musk for having security accompany him to the toilet.

The conversation went viral, generating a lot of criticism for Musk. Its impact has filtered into other online interactions, including the one with the Spongebob Squarepants meme.

