Elon Musk's Wish For Son X Æ A-XII Screams Star Wars

Elon Musk always remains in the news for his witty tweets. The Tesla CEO has always managed to delight his followers with his sense of humour. Thursday, May 4, was a special day for Elon Musk as it was his son X Æ A-XII’s third birthday. The billionaire celebrated the occasion in style with a witty reference. Hint: It involved Star Wars. As the world was celebrating Star Wars day, billionaire Elon Musk shared an adorable photo with his son X Æ A-XII on Twitter to celebrate the little boy’s birthday. In the photo, the father-son pair can be seen opening presents surrounded by balloons.

Along with the picture, Musk posted a sweet message, wishing his son a happy birthday and cleverly referencing Star Wars with the quote “May the 4th be with you."

The post quickly became popular on various social media platforms, and people expressed their love for it in the comments section.

The YouTube channel host and Tesla investor Dave Lee commented, “Adorable, congrats".

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday to this little man."

“Too cute! Happy birthday!!" a comment read.

Later, Musk delighted his followers with another photo of X. The picture showed the toddler standing beside a neon sign that read “What’s Happening?" with Musk tagging an unverified account called Elon Test (@ErmnMusk).

After having a look at Musk’s photos, it seems that the 51-year-old is very fond of his three-year-old son.

Elon Musk’s son, X Æ A-XII, was born on May 4, 2020, and is his first child with singer Grimes. The couple also has a daughter named ‘Y’. Grimes made news earlier this year when she revealed the name of her second child with Musk as Y.

In 2021, Elon Musk welcomed twins with venture capitalist Shivon Zilis, who is also the project director at his company Neuralink. As per court documents, the couple filed a petition to change the twins’ names, allowing them to have Musk’s last name and incorporate their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.

Musk has fathered six other children: Xavier (19), Griffin (19), Damian (17), Saxon (17), Kai (17) and Nevada Alexander, with his former wife Jennifer Justine Wilson, to whom he was married for eight years. Their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, passed away at the age of ten weeks in 2002 due to sudden infant death syndrome.

