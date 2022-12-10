Elton John Quits Twitter Over 'Misinformation', Elon Musk Says 'Hope You Come Back'

Less than two weeks have passed since Twitter announced that it has stopped enforcing its policy for combating misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, a celebrity reaction to the news has already popped up on the platform. Veteran British musician, Sir Elton John, has announced his departure from the microblogging site, stating the platform’s new policy on misinformation as the reason. Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied to Sir John, seemingly wanting to resolve the issue.

On Friday, December 9, Sir John, who is currently in the middle of his farewell tour, revealed that he would be leaving the platform. Explaining the reason behind his departure, he tweeted, “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Sir John is likely referring to the note that popped up on Twitter’s website on November 30, stating that since December 23, the company has stopped acting against tweets breaching its Covid rules.

Musk, who recently took charge of the micro-blogging site, replied to Sir John’s tweet, expressing hope that Sir John would come back. “I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?" Musk asked.

Netizens were eager to join in the conversation. Many have answered Musk’s question by citing instances that show how Twitter is being used for spreading misinformation.

“You routinely boost election deniers and conspiracy cranks by treating them like legitimate sources of information," one user said, attaching screenshots to the tweet to prove their point.

Another user wrote, “Since you’re asking, @elonmusk- For me personally is misinformation by election results deniers and climate change deniers. Both instances can be proven with scientific facts and figures to be true or false – there is no grey area."

Others appreciated Musk’s approach towards the incident and hoped that there would be a resolution through dialogue. Still more opined that the tweet was a publicity stunt on Sir John’s part.

The musician has not replied to Musk’s tweet. Whether any dialogue between the two or their representatives is taking place away from the public eye remains unknown. Although his account is still on Twitter, the veteran singer has not tweeted since his announcement about leaving Twitter.

