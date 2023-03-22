Recently, there was uproar on social media after claims emerged that American influencer Emma Chamberlain was charging $10,000 for an Instagram DM on her merchandise website. Users alleged that her online store, shopemmachamberlain.com, offered an option to pay $10,000 for a “personal thank you note" from Emma through Instagram messages. Screenshots shared online showed another option to pay monthly installments of $902.58. However, Cozack, her merch company, has refuted the allegations in a statement issued on the website.

A purported screenshot of Emma’s Instagram DMs for sale surfaced on Twitter on March 19, with a caption, “why is emma chamberlain charging 10K for an instagram DM this is wild." This sent the internet into a frenzy with users making fun of the YouTuber. “This is wild, I charge like half that amount," quipped one user while another one remarked, “It’s wild that she did this but we need to see whoever paid the fee because they clearly have too much money on their hands." Even, YouTuber MrBeast responded to one of the tweets and said, “I’m gonna buy it and see what it says lol". However, there were doubts raised about the authenticity of the screenshot and whether anyone had actually paid for the service.

Emma, who was “eager to set the story straight," responded to the controversy in a statement to E! News on March 21. “A few days (ago) I started seeing comments asking why I was selling a DM for $10k. I assumed this was an online scam, as I had never offered to sell a DM for any amount of money, let alone $10k," read the statement.

Emma, then, reached out to her merch company, Cozack, which clarified that the content on her website was created for testing purposes only and was not intended to be seen by shoppers.

“There have been false and inaccurate claims that Emma Chamberlain was offering DM’s in exchange for $10k," read the company’s statement. It further specified, “The test program was never discoverable on the main page or product listing site, which is another reason that Emma had no knowledge of this. With the internet’s tendency to create false narratives around sensationalized stories we wanted to provide you with the truth firsthand and from the source."

Meanwhile, the original poster of the screenshot, Layla, has also shared the statement on Twitter with a caption, “I muted the tweet & did not see this statement made by Emma’s team. I tweeted the screenshot bc I was curious & thought surely I was seeing a typo. The link was accessible on multiple sites including reddit so anyone could have tweeted it."

