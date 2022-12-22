Home » BUZZ » Employee Quits Organisation After Submitting The World’s Shortest Resignation Letter

Employee Quits Organisation After Submitting The World’s Shortest Resignation Letter

A resignation letter is currently going viral on social media for being hilariously short, crisp and to the point.

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:16 IST

Delhi, India

However, not everyone bothers with these intricacies while drafting a resignation letter and can be as blunt as possible, fueled by anger towards their boss.
However, not everyone bothers with these intricacies while drafting a resignation letter and can be as blunt as possible, fueled by anger towards their boss.

A lot of people may feel that they are caught in the vicious cycle of an overburdening corporate job and want nothing better than to shoot away a resignation letter to their organisation. It becomes all the more stressful when your manager or immediate boss is unreasonably demanding and non-cooperating. Some bear the pressure quietly, while others are unable to take it and decide to quit the job. Framing a resignation letter can be tricky, balancing between not sounding too rude or cheeky while asserting firmly your decision to leave the job.

However, not everyone bothers with these intricacies while drafting a resignation letter and can be as blunt as possible, fueled by anger towards their boss. One such resignation letter is currently going viral on social media for being hilariously short, crisp and to the point. The letter does not give out any reason for quitting, nor does it contain any heartfelt farewell address. It just contains three words – ‘Bye Bye Boss’. Yes, you read that right. Soon after a picture of the resignation letter surfaced on the internet, it left many in splits.

A screenshot of the letter was shared by a Twitter handle named Maphanga, with the caption, “simple". While resignation letters are generally an opportunity to share your experiences in the company and thank your boss and colleagues for their co-operation, among other things, this person surely seems to not have had a great experience with their former company. Well, this short and cheeky letter may have left you in splits, but we advise against trying this at your workplace.

first published: December 22, 2022, 10:16 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 10:16 IST
