Employee Wins 365 Days Of Paid Leaves In Company's Lucky Draw, Boss In Shock

The corporate world might not always turn out to be bestowing when it comes to giving leaves to employees, but this lucky Chinese worker has hit a jackpot. It isn’t money that he has earned in his firm’s lucky draw but a year’s worth of paid leaves. The event was organized during the company’s annual dinner on April 9 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, as per Today Online. Reportedly, a video of the unidentified employee has taken Chinese social media by storm, wherein he is seen holding a massive cheque that details his jackpot prize.

The lucky draw consisted of both prizes and penalties for the employees of the unnamed firm. While the penalties entailed punishments such as consuming a homemade drink or serving as a waiter, the prizes included extra paid time off. However, the administrative department of the firm reportedly believed the probability of a worker picking a year full of paid leaves was quite low. It is revealed that the annual dinner was organized for the first time in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main goal of the lucky draw was to boost the morale of the employees. An administrative worker surnamed Chen reportedly suggests everyone including their boss was shocked to watch the lot getting drawn by someone. “We never thought that this (lot) would be drawn by someone. Hahaha, the boss was stunned," she said.

Social media has gone gaga over the years leaving many envious of the lucky winner. Meanwhile, the incident has also gotten alluded to hilarious corporate jokes. One user imagined the response of HR to the situation, “HR gonna step in and be like: You cannot use those leaves consecutively and will be expired end of this year."

Another added, “This is definitely better than a blender or Parkson voucher."

One more said, “I would probably exchange 10 months for cash and 2 months of paid leave."

Meanwhile, a user called it, “His year of rest and relaxation."

Reportedly, Chen reveals though their boss remains shocked, they have decided to honour the lucky draw. However, the firm might later give the winner the option to either take the paid time off or encash his leaves.

