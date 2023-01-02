'Endearing': SpiceJet Pilot Welcomes Passengers With His Poetic Announcement, Wins Hearts

Flight announcements are important and often sound monotonous. However, on a recent SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar, a pilot made the announcement exciting, as he recited it like a true poet in Hindi. His poetic take to welcome everyone was highly appreciated by the passengers and they also lauded the gesture. The video was shared a few days back and has been gaining traction on social media.

SpiceJet Pilot, Mohit Teotia reshared a video where he could be seen addressing the passengers and welcoming them by reciting a poem in Hindi. The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “Got a chance to fly with our amazing poetic captain and a great person too! Captain, Thank you for making it a wonderful one."

Netizens were impressed by his gesture and lauded him in the comment section. One social media user wrote, “Dil jeet liya hai apne zazmaan (won our hearts)," while another wrote, “Fan bana liya aapne apni Hindi se (you made us your fan)."

Meanwhile, one of the passengers also uploaded a video of the pilot’s poetic announcement. Sharing it on Twitter, a user wrote on December 16, “In a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar and oh my god, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. I don’t know if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!"

One wrote, “Captain is a hidden poet."

What do you think of this poetic announcement?

