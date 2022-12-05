Engineer Who Once Appeared in Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Laid Off by Meta

Meta sacked over 11,000 employees last month, which accounted for 13 percent of the total workforce of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. It accounted for the company’s first-ever mass layoff in its 18-year history which happened just a week after Twitter laid off thousands of its employees. Amongst them was Surbhi Gupta, who once appeared in Netflix’s show ‘Indian Matchmaking’. She has been staying in the US since 2009.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp made massive layoffs across departments and regions after the company posted about a 50% slide in quarterly profits which led to Meta’s most significant job cuts. Surbhi, who reportedly worked as a Product Manager, didn’t expect her job termination to happen in a night. According to the BBC, Gupta received an email early in the morning that shook her to the core. The engineer was unable to access the computer and the office gym which made her feel demoralised.

“At 6 am, I got the email. I couldn’t access my computer or the office gym. It felt like a breakup," quoted Gupta, who won the title of ‘Miss Bharat-California’ in a 2018 beauty pageant. Being let go came as a shocker to the engineer who was doing well at work and has spent over 15 years building her life in the US. Like others, she’s been in the US on H-1B Visa.

“If they are laid off, they have 60 days from the cessation of employment, to either transfer their visa to a new company, change their status or leave the United States," quoted Sophie Alcorn, the CEO of California-based Alcorn Immigration Law, to Moneycontrol.

Many immigrants who lost their jobs have been stuck in a situation where they are trying very hard to search for new jobs or else they’d be compelled to return to their country empty-handed. Just like them, Gupta also remarked that her search for the new role won’t be easy as it’s the holiday season and most companies have slowed down the process of hiring.

After Twitter and Meta, Amazon also fired thousands of employees, including many Indian workers.

