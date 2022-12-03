England's Barmy Army Gives Young Pakistani Fan Tickets to Test Match in Sweet Gesture

England is back in Pakistan for a Test series after 17 years. Naturally, the excitement for the series is high among both Pakistani and English fans. England’s fan group ‘Barmy Army’ has also travelled to Pakistan to cheer on their team from the stands. While the cricketing contest unfolds on at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, it’s a sweet gesture by the English fans that is getting a lot of praise online. The Barmy Army posted a sweet video on Twitter that showed them helping a young Pakistani fan get tickets for a game for two days.

In the video, a man, a member of the fan group, is seen interacting with the young boy as they sit on the stands. Soon, the man gives him tickets for the following day of the match. The second half of the video shows him attending the second-day match. Towards the end, the boy is seen beaming with joy as he gets to see the live action.

Advertisement

“Meet Daim. He joined us yesterday but didn’t have a ticket for today but one of our kind members helped him get a ticket for today and tomorrow. Two nations, one sport," read the caption posted with the clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media users praised the Barmy Army for their sweet gesture. One of the users wrote, “A wonderful gesture and a wonderful young man. You’re all a credit to this great sport".

Advertisement

Another user spoke about wrote, “The Barmy Army has done so much whether to help a lot of people like having charity functions for local causes whilst on tour or helping out this young man on a one-to-one basis, they have made a difference to so many people. Best fans in the world and proud to be a member".

A third user wrote, “This is amazing! The Barmy Army continues to earn Pakistanis respect! Some of the best Cricket fans around".

The video garnered over 1.6 lakh views and counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here