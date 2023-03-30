Don’t we all love pure silk clothing items? Absolutely yes. Silk is not only skin-friendly but also has an elegant appearance. Be it silk sarees or suits, we simply fall for them. But have you ever considered how natural silk is made? For those of you who don’t know, the manufacturing of silk involves several steps, including the cultivation of silkworms, the harvesting of cocoons, sorting and cleaning, spinning, weaving, and finishing.

The silk manufacturing process requires a great deal of effort and dedication. If you’re interested in knowing more about the process, we’ve included a video that went viral on the internet showing the entire process.

People can be seen picking the cultivated silkworms and placing them in a special wooden cabin where they form cocoons. A man can be seen putting the wooden cabins in the open ground after placing the silkworms in them. In the following scene, a man is seen removing cocoons from the cabins and placing them in a wooden bucket. The cocoons are then immersed in boiled water as part of the sorting and cleaning process. He spins the cocoons with care and threads them onto a weaving machine. The silk threads are now ready to be used to make your clothes.

The video was posted by a user named FoodyWoody67 on Instagram which is popular for sharing street videos and restaurant videos. While sharing the video the user wrote, “Making Silk" and within just a few days, over 20,000 people viewed it. The comments section was also filled with excitement. One of them commented, “Oo my god, it is amazing," another asked a question about the silkworm and wrote, “And what do they do with the worms?"

The process of making silk from silkworms is known as sericulture. Silkworm larvae are fed mulberry leaves during this process, and after the fourth moult, they climb a nearby twig and spin their silken cocoons. The cocoon is then treated with boiling water, and silk is delicately unwound from it. 1 kg of silk is produced from approximately 10 kg of the cocoon.

