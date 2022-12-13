Ever Wondered Why Hotel Rooms Always Have White Bedsheets? Read To Find Out

While travelling, a hotel room becomes a temporary home for tourists. From TV sets to air conditioners and ironing boards to kettles, hotel rooms are equipped with several amenities to make the guests’ stay pleasant and convenient. But, have you ever noticed how every hotel uses white bedsheets to cover their beds? Let us discover the reason behind the same.

Although the interiors differ from hotel to hotel, every piece of cloth provided by most hotels, ranging from towels to bedsheets, is always white. The reason behind this is the bulk wash of bedsheets. It becomes difficult to figure out if a bedsheet is dirty or not if its colour is not white. Moreover, some colourful bed sheets even bleed. This doesn’t happen with white bedsheets as they aren’t dyed. White bed sheets also smell good after they are properly washed with the use of chemicals.

When it comes to blending well with the interiors, white bedsheets are easy to pair with any colour. Therefore, multiple hotel rooms with different aesthetics look equally good with white bedsheets. In addition to that, white bed sheets also give a classier look to hotel rooms.

However, the use of white bedsheets in hotel rooms was not quite popular until the 90s. While colourful bed sheets were widely used back in the day, after 1990, it just so happened that interior designers started complimenting hotel rooms with white bed sheets. And, the whole hotel fraternity slowly followed suit.

