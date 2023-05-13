‘Every Desi Dad Ever’: Photo Shows Father's Reaction To Daughter's Tattoo

Getting a tattoo is often seen as an act of rebellion or a deviation from cultural norms in many Indian households. Desi parents, in particular, are known for their strict rules and expectations when it comes to their children’s behaviour and appearance. While the reasons behind their disapproval of tattoos are unclear, it is a sentiment that is widely shared among many desi families. So, what happens when someone decides to get a tattoo despite their family’s disapproval? This woman seems to have the answer. The woman shared a picture of her new tattoo with her father, only to receive a reaction that is all too familiar to anyone who has grown up in a desi household. The incident quickly went viral on social media, with many people sharing their own experiences of revealing their tattoos to their parents.

The woman posted a screenshot of a conversation with her father on Twitter. In the exchange, she had sent a picture of her tattoo with a birthdate to her father as proof of its permanence. “I will kill you," the dad quickly responded. “My dad approves of the tattoo clearly," she wrote in the tweet.

Social media users expressed their sympathy and understanding of the woman’s experience. “Me when my family finds out about my tattoo," one user wrote.

Another user added, “I think he loved it!"

One user also said, “As a man, Never tell anyone about your plans."

Previously, another similar tattoo story had gone viral on social media. Ann Venezia, an 18-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, had gotten a knife tattooed without telling her father as she was afraid of his reaction. However, her father Rick found eventually found out about the tattoo and found the situation amusing. In a photo shared on social media, Rick posed for the camera while holding a steak knife on his forearm. In another picture, he held a steak knife and tucked another one into his shirt. “My dad finally found out about my tattoo and won’t stop giving me s*** for it," Ann wrote while posting the photo on Twitter.

