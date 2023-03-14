Move over Indian Premier League, a new cricket tournament is in the game now. And it also seems more “interesting" to cricket fans now. A clip has gone viral on social media for a hilarious fielding gaffe. It appears to be from a local cricket tournament. The fielding is so intense that you will be in splits as you watch every second of it. From the get-go, the match looks interesting. The batsman uses a pretty unusual technique to hit the ball. And he does a good job, despite his technique, since the ball heads toward the boundary. The fielder close-up chases the ball to save runs and that’s when things turn really interesting. He barely manages to grab the ball before he tumbles but he throws it back. Unfortunately, it does not go as planned. The ball first hits his leg, then his face before moving past the boundary. Watch it here:

The internet was in splits over the clip. Especially over the background music that was put over the clip. Many remarked that Linkin Park’s, In the End, was the perfect music to add to the clip. Others were impressed by the luck that the batsman seemed to have. A user made a reference to the latest Oscar-winning film: “Everything Everywhere All At Once." Another Instagram user wrote, “That batsman used up all his yearly luck subscription in that one ball."

“When you wanted to be a footballer but became a cricket player because you are an Indian," another user wrote.

A comment read, “I pity the cameraman who has to follow the ball. Itne saal mehnat karke ‘sports cinematographer’ bana, only to shoot this (he worked so hard for years to be a ‘sports cinematographer’ only to shoot this)." Another wrote: “This is the only cricket I need right now." A user hilariously wrote: “My man just accepted his fate in the end."

Cricket fans will not have to wait much longer to see some more intense fielding as IPL is set to return again. IPL 2023 will start on March 20. There is a total of 10 teams participating in this season.

