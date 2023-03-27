‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, starring Michelle Yeoh, not only swept Oscars 2023 with 7 whole awards but also gave us one of the most iconic dialogues Twitter has seen in a while. “So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say… In another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you," goes the line that has ripped apart our hearts and reminded us of every single ‘could have been’ in our lives.

Desis on Twitter have hence taken it upon themselves to dig out the Bollywood equivalents of these lines and, of course, there have been a few. From sad ones like Aman and Naina in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’, or funny ones like Bandiya angrily doing laundry in ‘Chup Chup Ke’, turns out Bollywood has said that same “laundry and taxes" line very many times, just with different words and visual grammar.

And last but not the least (and the situation IRL for most of us):

Would you like doing laundry and taxes with someone in another life or has this one been enough?

