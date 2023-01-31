Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has been getting more popular by the day. What was earlier primarily associated with humanoid robots in futuristic labs has now seeped its way into everyday life. Think Alexa or the facial recognition on your phone. With the text-based platform ChatGPT coming into vogue, it was almost certain that AI tech had moved to a whole other level. But it seems like chatGPT has bigger ambitions still. After managing a passing grade in some law and graduate-level exams, the AI has now managed to pass the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), too. As the news makes waves on social media, Elon Musk has joined the bandwagon, commenting on how this might turn out.

Some background before exploring Musk’s tweet: In a pre-print, yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, researchers said that ChatGPT achieved over 50 per cent in one of the USMLE. Researchers put the AI to the test using previous exam questions and had its answers independently evaluated by two physicians. They ensured the answers weren’t already in the chatbot’s training dataset. ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold, they concluded.

Advertisement

An account that goes by Unusual Whales posted this news on Twitter. “OpenAI’s ChatGPT has passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam," the tweet read.

A couple of hours later, Musk replied, saying, “I’m sure everything will be fine."

Musk’s reply comes amidst people fearing that the rise of such advanced technology could be ominous for humanity. Several people in the comments section voiced their concerns.

Advertisement

“These AI will soon be able to hack into all of our personal information and do with it whatever it wants (if it can’t already). We’re playing a seriously dangerous game with this," one said.

Advertisement

Others, however, did not think this was a special achievement, or that AI could take over the role of doctors just yet.

“How does AI compare with physicians at listening, empathizing, and addressing patient concerns? These 3 qualities alone are extremely important in every patient interaction," said one.

“Low key, it totally will be. Nothing on a licensing exam should be a surprise. Regurgitating textbook medical knowledge is exactly what a transformational AI trained on the corpus should be able to do. C+ You passed," wrote another.

It’s a mixed bag of opinions so far. What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here