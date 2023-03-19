Ex At Pre-wedding Shoot? Old 'Apocalyptic' Trend Garners Attention on Twitter

Pre-wedding shoots are now an important part of almost every wedding. There are trends that emerge from day to day. Sometimes, it’s shooting at the most exotic locations, or shooting at a beach. However, this one trend has netizens blown away. Twitter user Rituparna Chatterjee took to the micro blogging site and shared this trend. Putting up an image from a newspaper article, Rituparna informed that the trend is about having an ex at the pre-wedding shoot. Yes! you heard that right. “What’s the latest trend in pre-wedding shoots? An Ex!" read the headline of the article.

“Sorry what," Rituparna wrote in the caption. Right below the tweet, she wrote, “I am told this apocalyptic event has come and gone in 2018. Earth is safe." Here is the tweet:

The viral tweet has garnered over 100K views. “You will never, I repeat never catching me doing this shit Why would I invite this negativity into my life, please. Especially on one of the most special days of my life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “now that I think about it my ex would be SO down for this kinda shit ngl he’s like this pest you can never get rid of."

One person also mentioned that it was an April Fool’s Day story. Have a look:

