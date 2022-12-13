Ex-Google MD Shares Photo of 'Precious Snack' He Carries on Flight from India

NRIs are known for carrying their favourite foods across the globe, such as pickles, thepla, Khakhra and instant snacks, in order to experience flavours from home that are not as readily available elsewhere. Former Google and Twitter Managing Director Parminder Singh has posted a photo of a snack that he always takes in huge numbers when he travels to Singapore. On Monday, Singh stated on Twitter that he travels to the Southeast Asian nation so frequently that the Changi airport staff no longer confuses his multiple packages of the well-known tea snack, Sooji rusks, with gold bars or Jenga blocks.

Parminder Singh shared a picture where one can notice the big lot of Sooji rusks lying on his table. Mr Singh wrote in the caption that read, “The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the tweet below:

Some of the Twitter users could relate to Mr Singh as they too buy snacks from India, while some were stunned by the quantity taken. One of the users wrote, “Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has “their dukaan" that no one else can match".

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Now, we know the real reason behind rusk prices spike in India".

Advertisement

A third user penned, “It’s my weakness also, the first thing I have in breakfast is Rusk with tea. Thankfully I don’t need to store in this quantity".

From November 2013 to December 2016, Parminder Singh served as the managing director of Twitter-Asia. He is also quite an active social media user as he goes on to pen several instances he encounters or things he finds interesting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here