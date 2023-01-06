Ex-Microsoft Executive Attends Meeting While Getting a Haircut, Gets Trolled on Twitter

Working from home became a normal concept during and after the pandemic which compelled everyone to continue working from their premises without the need of risking their personal safety. Since then, attending Zoom meetings while having our meals or taking calls while travelling, has become a habit. People have learned to go over and above in ensuring that things get done on time even while opting for WFH. But, did you think of attending a meeting while getting a haircut in a salon? Well, ex-Microsoft executive Tanay Pratap did it for you, and much to his swagger, people end up trolling him for doing so!

The founder and CEO of Invact Metaversity posted a picture on Twitter where he could be seen holding a phone while having a haircut in a salon. As the hairdresser was engaged in his job of chopping off Pratap’s hair, the latter was no less! He also decided to attend a meeting in the hair shop and do his own ‘job’ online.

“Peak productivity unlocked today. Took a meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping," read Pratap’s tweet posted on January 4.

While he’d expect people to applaud him for his ‘hectic’ work schedule and ability to not miss out on anything, tweeples bashed him for seeking ‘attention’ and disturbing the salon staff for his own good. “Could have scheduled the meeting and haircut at different times in place of disturbing everyone who was at the salon to get a haircut while listening to soft mellow music," replied a user on the micro-blogging site.

When another Twitter user sarcastically asked him to skip sleeping as it is “for the weak", Pratap commented, " I want to give it up. But there’s no way to do it physically. I feel sleep is the most wasteful activity we engage in." Say that again? Meanwhile, internet users couldn’t stop slamming him and kept flooding the social media post with comic remarks and comments.

“Maybe sleep is the goal, everything else is just waste," said a Twitterati while the second one exclaimed, “Then get a haircut while sleeping. Absolutely clownery."

