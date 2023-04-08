Ex-Playboy Bunny, Who Spent Rs 3.5 Cr On Surgeries, Now Sleeps On A Mattress

Real-life Barbie and former Playboy Bunny Nannette Hammond Loschiavo has been living pennilessly since her divorce from her rich husband. Earlier, she was living in a huge mansion, but now she has to settle in a rented tiny studio and sleep on a mattress as she didn’t receive anything post-divorce from her husband.

Nannette revealed that she hadn’t paid a bill for the past 17 years and had the luxury of having four cars pick her up whenever she would leave her mansion. But her fortunes took a tumultuous turn and now she has been forced to leave the luxurious life that she once had.

Nannette, who is a mother of six children as well, has now decided to come back stronger in her life. She has just started OnlyFans in a desperate bid to earn money. She said that she hopes that OnlyFans will be the platform that brings about that change in her life. She earlier refused to do X-rated content but wanted to be on a platform where she could be free and have fun. Currently, she also works as a hostess at a restaurant but has to walk to work as she no longer has a car.

Nannette explained that her life had completely changed in the past year. She had not manicured her nails and hadn’t been able to afford the Botox injections in the past year. She said that earlier she was completely dependent on her husband, who used to take care of all her bills, but now her life has taken a huge shift.

Before her divorce, Nannette became famous for her plastic surgery operation. She wanted to look like a real-life Barbie and spent almost Rs 3.5 crore on the surgeries. She got procedures like Botox, tanning and fillers to look similar to Barbie.

She was on the cover of Playboy magazine six times and was even crowned the Playmate of the Year in 2018.

