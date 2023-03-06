Obesity is a massive problem across the globe these days. People make all the efforts possible to reduce their weight. Some people resort to a healthy diet and exercise, while others lose weight the non-traditional way. But have you heard about anyone eating pizzas and burgers while on a weight-loss journey? Although it sounds unusual, a person recently lost weight by eating only burgers and fries from McDonald’s.

According to a Daily Star report, former wrestler Kevin Maginnis included only McDonald’s food in his daily diet, from breakfast to dinner, to reduce weight. He named this weight loss mantra, “French fries to fit guys". Kevin, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, based his weight loss journey, starting from 108 kg, on the things that people consider the most unhealthy.

Maginis, who is 56 years old, shared in a Tiktok video on February 21 that he decided to reduce his weight, which had reached 108 kg. For this, he chose to eat only the things made in McDonald’s for the next 100 days. He also saw many healthy options to eat there but did not go for any of them. According to Kevin, the quantity of food matters more than the quality of food. Kevin, a former wrestler and military man, reduced his calorie intake to lose weight.

Kevin started his journey with McMuffin and hash browns but gradually switched to burgers and fries. He didn’t eat everything but only half of the food. He used to drink water instead of soda. By the 10th day of his journey, he had reduced his weight by about 6 kg, confirming that his diet plan can reduce weight.

The news went viral in no time and people shared their thoughts about it on different social media platforms. Seeing this news, a clinical nutritionist Dr Paul Ling Tai, strongly advised against attempting this method of weight loss. “A recipe for disaster!" he wrote in a Facebook post.

Take a look at his post:

Sharing this, Dr Paul Ling Tai, also said that nowadays people are missing out on crucial nutrients that the body needs for optimal health. This can lead to heightened food cravings and health issues. He further said that serious complications like fatty liver may arise. He also advised people to try conventional and natural methods of effective weight loss.

