‘Exercising Raavan’: Artist Turns Outdoor Gym into ‘Incarnation Park,’ Gets Applause

It’s people’s willingness to do something new and derive innovations that make Goa’s Serendipity Art Festival a worthwhile visit. To the unknown, this annual arts festival is held in Panaji, Goa, where people showcase their talents and creativity in multi-disciplinary fields such as dance, art, theatre, dance, food, etc. This year’s Serendipity Art Festival, taking place between December 15 and 23, focuses on technology and how it has changed the way we perceive art. However, what came as an instant attraction of the fest was the ‘incarnation park’ that was uniquely created by an artist by installing mythological incarnations in an outdoor gym.

The artist, Diptej Vernekar, utilised the outdoor gym to highlight the local art and promote the technology used by local artisans. In the video, one could find many mythological manifestations created in a way that they aligned with the gym machines placed in an outdoor setting. From an ‘exercising Raavan’ to a ‘flexible Raakshas’, the incarnations were beautifully installed to attract people and align the urban ethos with traditional art.

Advertisement

“Created by artisans from local communities, I see these moving tableaux as capable of yielding a parallel art education that helps these communities nurture their art," said Vernekar who grew up in a small village of Goa which is known for moving art forms that depict various tableaux. However, he was always keen to know how these incarnations actually moved and realised that it went over a manual mechanism involving at least 20 men to carry the weight. So, he materialised the idea by installing the artefacts as a part of the outdoor gym, which otherwise, wouldn’t be accessible to the local public.

Advertisement

The caption further read, “This installation translates the process of moving these artefacts by making it accessible to the general public as an outdoor gym of incarnations. I hope to illustrate the idea of an outdoor gym as a cultivator of urban ethos and as a mechanism to open access to living craft traditions and the local technologies behind them. The installation also explores the fun and quirky elements of these artefacts in real-time, by turning the outdoor gym into an interactive experience."

Advertisement

Since being shared, the video attracted thousands and inspired reactions. Some called it, an “amazing concept", “creative" and “superb" while others found it “too cool" and “innovative". No doubt, such a creative concept must be appreciated and users rightly ensured that the artist gets acknowledged for his ingenious art.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here