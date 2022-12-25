Explained: Why Harry Potter Survives Basilisk’s Fang Despite it Being A Horcrux

In the life of every great fandom, there come times when people end up finding loopholes or inconsistencies in the plot and seek answers. Such is also the case with the Harry Potter franchise. There have been innumerable debates and questions surrounding the stories and characters in the Harry Potter series. One of the most frequently asked questions is about how Harry Potter, who inevitably became a Horcrux when Lord Voldemort killed Harry’s parents, did not die when the Basilisk’s fang (which is one of the few things in this universe that can destroy a Horcrux) pierced him. Plus, how did the fang destroy Tom Riddle’s (aka Lord Voldemort) diary– one of the seven Horcruxes that the Dark Lord had created to achieve immortality.

According to the books, Horcruxes are objects with pieces of a dark wizard’s soul in them. A Basilisk’s fang is one of the few things that can destroy a Horcrux. This is why Harry stabbing Tom’s diary instantly destroys it in Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets. However, in the same book, Harry is also pierced by the Basilisk’s fang when he fights the monster. So, how is it that Harry, who is himself a Horcrux (as revealed in the final book) manages to survive miraculously after Dumbledore’s Pheonix, Fawkes, sheds its ‘magical tears’ on his wound and heals him?

Advertisement

Here’s the question posed by one Redditor:

JK Rowling has repeatedly answered this question on social media platforms. Many people in the replies to this post provided the same explanation.

One comment summed up the question by saying, “A Horcrux must be damaged irreparably for it to cease functioning as a Horcrux. Harry could be repaired (healed), so the piece of his soul wasn’t destroyed. Had Harry died, then things would’ve been different. It’s also lucky for Tom that Harry was a living thing that Fawkes could heal."

Advertisement

JK Rowling also answered the question in an old blog post of hers. She said, “A Horcrux can only be destroyed if its container is damaged beyond repair. Harry was healed by Fawkes. Had he died, the Horcrux would indeed have been destroyed".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here