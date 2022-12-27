'F*** Queen', 'Messi Real GOAT': Piers Morgan Just Got Hacked and the Tweets are Wild

Journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan’s fans were baffled to see his Twitter account send out abusive tweets about the late Queen Elizabeth II and popstar Ed Sheeran out of the blue, before they realised that his account had actually been hacked. One tweet read: “f*** the queen". There were other slurs along the same lines directed at Ed Sheeran. The account name was also changed multiple times to things like “Michael" and “lol". However, Elon Musk’s Twitter seems to be struggling to contain the damage.

While the wild tweets sent out by the hacker no longer appear on the account, the account itself, though blank, is still there at the time of writing this article. Direct links to some of the hacker’s tweets, too, seem to be leading to the tweets alright. Many Twitter users made light of the matter, asking the hacker to access Morgan’s DMs.

During the time, the hacker claimed Messi is the real GOAT and also appeared to have leaked a screengrab of Morgan’s DMs with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

“Lol it seems like twitter can’t figure out what to do with piers hacked account, they got rid of his profile pic and blocked him on search and tried to hide all the tweets, but you can still see some of them/even more show up if you click on the media tab," wrote one Twitter user.

Links to music on Amazon, racist tweets about celebrities and claims about Somalia were also made by the hacker, as per a Wales Online report. The hacker also seems to have posted a selfie.

As per the Wales Online report, during the 50-minute hack, about 100 tweets were sent out. Now, many of the tweets appear to have been deleted.

