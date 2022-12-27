Home » BUZZ » 'F*** Queen', 'Messi Real GOAT': Piers Morgan Just Got Hacked and the Tweets are Wild

'F*** Queen', 'Messi Real GOAT': Piers Morgan Just Got Hacked and the Tweets are Wild

Piers Morgan's Twitter account got hacked and the hacker posted everything from slurs against the Queen to a tweet calling Lionel Messi the 'real GOAT'.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 13:28 IST

International

Piers Morgan's Twitter account got hacked. (Photo: Reuters)
Piers Morgan's Twitter account got hacked. (Photo: Reuters)

Journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan’s fans were baffled to see his Twitter account send out abusive tweets about the late Queen Elizabeth II and popstar Ed Sheeran out of the blue, before they realised that his account had actually been hacked. One tweet read: “f*** the queen". There were other slurs along the same lines directed at Ed Sheeran. The account name was also changed multiple times to things like “Michael" and “lol". However, Elon Musk’s Twitter seems to be struggling to contain the damage.

While the wild tweets sent out by the hacker no longer appear on the account, the account itself, though blank, is still there at the time of writing this article. Direct links to some of the hacker’s tweets, too, seem to be leading to the tweets alright. Many Twitter users made light of the matter, asking the hacker to access Morgan’s DMs.

Advertisement

During the time, the hacker claimed Messi is the real GOAT and also appeared to have leaked a screengrab of Morgan’s DMs with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

RELATED NEWS

“Lol it seems like twitter can’t figure out what to do with piers hacked account, they got rid of his profile pic and blocked him on search and tried to hide all the tweets, but you can still see some of them/even more show up if you click on the media tab," wrote one Twitter user.

Advertisement

Links to music on Amazon, racist tweets about celebrities and claims about Somalia were also made by the hacker, as per a Wales Online report. The hacker also seems to have posted a selfie.

As per the Wales Online report, during the 50-minute hack, about 100 tweets were sent out. Now, many of the tweets appear to have been deleted.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 27, 2022, 13:07 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 13:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+30PHOTOS

Salman Khan Turns 57: Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde Attend Birthday Bash, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Soars Mercury Levels In Semi-sheer Black Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Jaw-dropping Gorgeous Pictures