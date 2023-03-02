Home » BUZZ » Facebook Group 'Dull Men's Club' Posts Extremely Mundane Things and It's Too Wholesome

Facebook Group 'Dull Men's Club' Posts Extremely Mundane Things and It's Too Wholesome

'Dull Men's Club' is a whole Facebook group of 'kings supporting kings' in sharing the mundane joys of life like a new pair of socks, an air fryer or a nice little toothbrush.

Dull Men's Club on Facebook is surprisingly wholesome. (Credits: Dull Men's Club on Facebook)
As we grow older, things that would’ve been of no interest to us as younger people suddenly start to seem a lot more appealing. Air fryer? New toothbrush? A fuzzy pair of socks? None of these things are what you would call interesting, sure, but if on a particular day, things are really not going your way, these small comforts can feel like a blessing. That’s why there’s a Facebook group in existence that’s specifically meant for such things. It’s called ‘Dull Men’s Club’.

The goings-on in the Dull Men’s Club are surprisingly wholesome and Twitter is loving it. We need more Dull Men in the world.

“This is so sweet tho any sort of community where people can connect is a great idea IMO," one Twitter user wrote. “I actually think this is a nice little community they’ve formed ," another said. “This is f****** awesome honestly. I know it’s probably a bit but when you don’t post with the expectation for it to pop off people just post and it seems a much more genuine version of the human experience. Thanks I love it," read one tweet.

Human beings can be genuinely wholesome when they’re not baying for each other’s blood!

