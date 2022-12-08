Family Exhumes Grandmother Ten Years After Her Death Only to Find Her Corpse Intact

In what comes as a bizarre incident, a family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother almost a decade after her burial. To their surprise, they found the corpse perfectly preserved. Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa. According to Jam Press, after the process was completed, it was discovered that she had a full head of hair and some skin. Not just this but she also had enough bones to be able to stand with little support.

Jarabacoa local, in a report, by Herald Sun said, “She was a good person in life. That’s why she is still preserved. Intact, incredible skin as if the years had not passed."

Twitter handle Daily Loud shared images of the same. “Family digs up their grandmother 10 years after her death and are shocked by her appearance," read the caption. Have a look:

“In Indonesia, in some tribes, they dig up their ancestors every year, put on new clothes, placed their skeletons in their house and put them back in their grave a few days later," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is so wrong on many levels I’m surprised she has turned fully into bones there’s still some flesh."

One Twitter user wrote, “As someone who doesn’t believe in an afterlife, I hope it’s true just so granny can fold all of y’all when y’all pass."

“She’s been buried for ten years, What’d you expect her to look like," wrote another person. Here are a few reactions:

What do you think about the same?

