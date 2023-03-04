A Chinese family adopted what they thought appeared to be a puppy only to realise that it was a bear after two years. Identified to be Su Yun, the woman reportedly is a resident of a remote village outside Kunming city, located in the Yunnan Province, as per the New York Post. It was back in 2016 when Su Yun purchased a Tibetan mastiff puppy during one of her vacation trips. What the woman found odd was the animal’s enormous appetite, seemingly it could eat an entire box of fruits and about two buckets of noodles on a daily basis. After two years, the family was raising a pooch that weighed about 250 pounds (approximately 113 kg) which continued to grow bigger in size.

But what made the owner worried was the animal’s habit of walking on two legs. When the pet’s behaviour made Su Yun suspicious, she ended up taking help from professionals. The owner reportedly told local media, “The more he grew, the more like a bear he looked," before admitting her fear for the species. The authorities did not take long to determine their pooch was actually an Asiatic black bear.

The old story that’s reportedly going viral once again on the internet was initially covered by the Independent back in the year 2018. Seemingly, a video of the animal created a massive buzz in Chinese media. It reportedly showcased the animal covered in black fur along with a white mark on its chest, which is supposed to be a natural mark present on the vulnerable species. Locked up in a cage, the animal was eating oranges inside it. At that time, officers clarified that the animal was healthy and happy in the new habitat.

It was the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue department that came to the aid of the Chinese family. However, the staff was seemingly scared to capture the wild animal when it was entirely conscious. The animal was about a metre tall and the officials were intrigued by the wild animal and hence came up with a plan to first sedate it before carting it out. They first tranquilised the bear and then moved it out into a cage.

Though the department confirmed the bear was doing fine, its current whereabouts remain unclear.

