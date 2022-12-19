Fan 'Blackmails' Shah Rukh Khan Into Answering His Question on #AskSRK, Frames Actor's Reply Into a Photo

Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Instagram are common around the weekends among celebrities. These sessions allow fans a chance to ask their celebrities questions about movies, random topics, their lives and much more. On Saturday, December 17, Shah Rukh Khan decided to put out an AMA session under the hashtag #AskSRK on his Twitter handle. SRK remained on Twitter for just 15 minutes but gave several funny and cute replies to the questions that were asked by his fans. Getting a reply from SRK on one’s tweet in itself is a big deal for any fan. One such reply from SRK made Twitter user named Satish Srkian’s day and the latter decided to get the actor’s response to his question framed.

Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end)."

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

When SRK shared the #AskSRK idea, Satish replied, “Fan ka Gaurav bannene ka chance mat do sir. Reply dedo jaldi." However, the actor appeared to have taken the question in a sporting manner. SRK decided to keep the answer simple and wrote, “Dara mat(don’t scare me)!"

Satish tweeted the photograph of the framed Twitter chat on and it has received over 5,900 likes and numerous comments from internet users.

“Wow this is so wholesome. Congratulations," wrote one user.

“You are lucky" said another.

A third user commented, “Congratulations! You’re a real jabra fan.

“Gonna do this when I get a reply!" another user commented.

MMost people were stunned about Satish receiving a reply out of the thousands that had dropped their questions.

