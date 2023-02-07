The success of Shark Tank India has encouraged viewers to use their creative and entrepreneurial ideas to develop new products. The investor sharks are also enjoying all the attention and fan support they are getting because of the show. Now, a fan of the show has shared a slew of AI-generated photos showing how these sharks would look as little kids. And while the makers may have dropped Bharat Pe co-founder from the show, this fan did not forget him. The pictures of the baby avatars of the sharks were posted on Instagram by a digital artist going by the name of Shahid. The post included pictures of Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

“Baby avatars of the Sharks of Shark Tank India season 1 and 2. Who is your favourite Shark?"

A child’s essence is perfectly encapsulated by the artist in the pictures with the sharks sporting bright smiles. He has also carefully retained their facial expressions and appearance. Social media users were left amazed by the portraits’ while a few also pointed out flaws and raised a few questions about the pictures.

The photos also found their way to other social media platforms as well.

Shark Anupam Mittal, on seeing the pictures, seemed to be disappointed by it. He put out a tweet with an angry face emoji that read, “Ye kya bana diya bhai. Kyun sata rahe ho? (what have you made, why are you troubling us?)."

One user commented, “Bro why does Anupam have 6 fingers." Another user wrote, “Baby Namita ji has my heart." A user also comments, “Ashneer looks like Parle-G baby."

Several other users left comments which were famous dialogues of the sharks but as how a child would say them out.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2. Since then, a variety of pitches from budding entrepreneurs have been made across categories, including those food, apparel, accessories, utility and safety devices, and much more. With Ashneer Grover getting dropped, CarDekho’s co-founder Amit Jain has been roped in as the new shark for the season.

