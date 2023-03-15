Beed: Despite facing perpetual droughts due to water scarcity, farmers in the Beed district of Maharashtra have made a mark by opting for modern farming methods. Among them, Gyandev Sheshrao Netke from Kolewadi village of Beed district has gained attention by cultivating giant radishes weighing over 5kg using modern techniques. His success has sparked excitement in the local community, drawing visitors to witness the impressive crop.

Innovative Experiment with Inter-cropping

Gyandev Netke, who used to be a traditional farmer, experimented by planting radishes with peanuts on his two-and-a-half-acre field. To everyone’s surprise, a half guntha (local land measurement units commonly used in India) area of radish produced an impressive yield, with one radish weighing over five kilograms. Gyandev’s innovative farming methods have sparked curiosity in the local community.

Not One, Not Two… Fifteen Such Large-Sized Radish

Radishes typically weigh between 1/4 kilogram to a maximum of one kilogram. However, Gyandev’s recent crop yielded an astonishing result. Out of a total of 15 radishes harvested, each weighed over 5kg, surpassing the normal weight range. This exciting news has attracted crowds to witness these impressive radishes firsthand. It has also generated a lot of buzz in the area, with many farmers and agricultural researchers flocking to see the unique crop. Gyandev’s innovative farming techniques have caught the attention of experts, prompting their curiosity about the impressive yield.

Reason Behind Extra-Large Radish Crops

The remarkable increase in the weight of radishes in Gyandev’s field has aroused people’s interest in the factors that contributed to this phenomenon. Talking to Local18, Gyandev attributed his success to the use of organic fertilizers, including cow dung, 10-26-26 (complex fertilizer used to supply Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potash to crops), and superphosphate, combined with timely watering. These techniques likely contributed to the fascinating size of his radishes, which he estimates to be around five kilograms.

