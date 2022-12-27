‘Faster Than the Train’: Old Video of Man Racing Against London’s Tube Rail Goes Viral Again

You might have watched an action movie where the hero races with a train and beats it with his ‘superhero’ powers. But would you believe that this actually happened in London when a man raced against the tube train and won in 2014? It was a part of the daredevil challenge when the 30-year-old man shot a video of going against a machine and posted it online with #racethetube. Now, after eight years, the old clip has gone viral again on the internet.

In the video, the runner, James Heptonstall, gets off the London Underground rail at Mansion House station and sprints 380 metres in his challenge to reach the next stop before the train. Leaving the train, the man runs over the wide corridors, skips steps, and goes through ticket barriers to reach Cannon Street. Dressed in shorts and running gear, he skids through another ticket counter at a high speed to catch the westbound train. And guess what! Keeping the passengers and viewers on the edge of their streets, James hurled back into the same carriage that he departed at the previous station! He made it to the platform in just 1 minute and 20 seconds. What a spirit!

The video that recently went viral was captioned, " This runner exited a train, ran to the next stop, and got back on the same train." Users reacted on the clip asking, “What’s the point?" while another one stated, “So what’s the point of having a train stop in 2 places within walking distance? Seems wasteful."

Meanwhile, it was reported that the trend of ‘Racing the Tube’ started in Paris in 2012 with attempts being made in Hong Kong, Perth, Barcelona, and Copenhagen. While talking to the London Evening Standard, James said, “It was just a test project. We had seen some people had done endurance challenges on European transport networks and put them online but we had not seen anything done in London."

He further stated how people on the train were sure that he wouldn’t make it. However, they were all “waiting on tenterhooks" and applauded James the moment he made it to the train. The first camera was attached to his head while another one (inside the train) was captured by his friend Noel Carroll. Then, James was an open-touch rugby player for England while Noel was a coach at the Arsenal FC academy.

