During wedding functions, guests look forward to watching the dance performances by newlyweds or family members. That’s why, when this father-daughter duo grooved together at a wedding festivity, they stole the entire limelight with their incredible performance. The internet cannot get over this duo, who surprised the guests with a choreographed routine as a part of their unforgettable moments from what appears to be the sangeet ceremony. A video of Ruchika Bansal and her dad’s duet instantly went viral online after they set the dance floor on fire during the celebratory event.

The clip shows the father-daughter duo dancing to Shankar Mahadevan’s peppy number Uff Teri Adaa. Hand-in-hand, the dad leads the performance by swirling the lady in silver to the track’s quirky rhythm. Though their coordination wavers a tad bit, that doesn’t stop the guests to cheer for the duo who took over the stage to flaunt their dance moves side by side for the rest of the video.

While the daughter can be seen donning a stunning silver lehenga, the dad opted for a white coat and pants. The track features in the music list of Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar- starrer 2010 psychological thriller film, Kartik Calling Kartik. An Instagram page dedicated to wedding video shared the viral clip with a peppy inline caption that read, “Coolest father-daughter duo you’ll ever see." Take a look at the video here:

The special dance moment between the father and daughter not only impressed the guests but even social media users, who are now all praise for their loving bond. A user wrote, “Without a doubt! Middle name coolest," and another added, “On fire." One more joined, “I smiled so big at this! What a wonderful dad you have! Love this." A comment by another user read, “Always fun to watch father-daughter duo’s dance performances at weddings." Meanwhile, a user said, “Okay this is iconic."

The clip that was shared on February 3 has already amassed over thirty thousand likes and more than three lakh views on the micro-blogging site. Besides compliments, the comment section of the post is also flooded with multiple red hearts and fire emoticons.

