Fed Up of Endless 'Sooryavansham' Reruns on TV, Bollywood Fan Writes Letter to Channel

An anonymous man has written a hilarious letter to a private television channel after being frustrated as the channel could not stop the airing of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer family drama ‘Sooryavansham’. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film itself has been the subject of many memes on the internet over the years, mostly owing to its more than frequent telecast on a certain television channel. It’s 2023 and Sooryavansham is still part of trends and jokes that millennials and Gen-X people can relate to.

The letter read, “Courtesy of your channel, me and my family now know Heera Thakur (characted played by the Big B in the film) and his family (Radha, Gauri) like we know our own kin. We can recite all the dialogues by heart. I want ask how many more times will you (the channel) air this film? How many times have they planned to screen this movie again? Who will bear responsibility if such repeated screenings of the same movie affects my mental peace and sanity? I humbly request you to redress my grievance on priority." The man who wrote the letter has mentioned that he expects a reply from the channel.

Advertisement

Have a look:

For those who do not know, several TV channels have been airing this Bollywood movie for years now. This has caused the audience to be frustrated.

According to ANI, the letter was sent to the Mumbai office of the channel. The complainant has been filed under Right to Information 2005 Act.

Meanwhile, a video of a crossover of the song Mere Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with the 1999-film Sooryavansham went viral. In Sooryavansham, Amitabh Bachchan is in a double role of father and son. At the end of the movie, it is shown that the father, the strict patriarch of the family, unexpectedly breaks into a dance. Meme makers removed the original soundtrack and added the remixed version of the Lata Mangeshkar song to the video. The video has been viewed more than 13 million times while more than 10 lakh people have liked it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here