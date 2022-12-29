Feeling Extra Lazy in Winters? Here's The Science Behind It

If you have found yourself feeling fatigued during the winter season, you are not alone. Feeling sluggish as the days turned colder is standard and the Founder of The Sleep School, Guy Meadows, has explained the science behind what is called Seasonal Fatigue. The bleak winter day brings a lack of sunlight and a general sense of lethargy, which might just be the reason behind this syndrome. “The arrival of winter brings with it a number of potential challenges for sleep, including reduced exposure to sunlight, cooler temperatures, clock changes, and lowered immunity," Guy Meadows, a sleep researcher, was quoted as saying by LiveScience. He added, “All these [factors] disturb sleep, making it harder to get up in the morning."

Some of the other factors resulting in Seasonal Fatigue according to Live Science are hormonal changes, unhealthy behaviours, and certain vitamin deficiencies. It has also been mentioned that winter can bring about more than just fatigue for some people. This is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and its symptoms include excessive tiredness, grogginess, lack of energy, and persistent low mood.

The NHS has reported that while the exact cause of SAD is not known, it is often found that reduced exposure to sunlight might be one of the reasons. This theory suggests that a lack of sunlight might affect the working of the brain called the hypothalamus. This in turn might affect the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for making us feel sleepy. People with SAD might produce more than normal levels of it. It has also been linked to lower serotonin levels and changes in the body’s circadian rhythm or internal clock.

Meanwhile, Meadows has not left people with just explaining the science behind SAD. He has also given a solution. As per Meadows, you can reduce the amount of daytime melatonin by simply exposing yourself to light right after you wake up. It does not matter whether the light is natural or artificial.

