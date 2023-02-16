A Gurugram man offered a unique ‘Boyfriend on rent’ service to anyone looking for a partner on Valentine’s Day. Identified to be Shakul Gupta, the man in a lengthy Instagram post, spoke candidly about the loneliness that people often experience in life. The 31-year-old admitted feeling jealous and disappointed watching his friends go on dates. The woman that he wanted to ask out, never thought of him as anything more than a friend and that’s when he began craving companionship and romance.

This feeling led him to kick-start his dating services to unmarried women five years ago. Prior to Valentine’s Day, Shakul shared a photograph of himself holding a hearty ‘boyfriend on rent’ poster along with a red rose in his hand. Alongside his smiling photograph, Shakul highlighted that the main aim of his dating service isn’t associated with physical intimacy or earning revenue. Instead, it is to heal lonely hearts during the cupid season. Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

“Hearing couples say ‘I love you’ to each other on V-Day would get on my nerves, for it reminded me of my inability to have a girlfriend & made me feel unwanted," he explained. It was through the feeling of loneliness that the idea of his dating services was born. It was via social media that Shakul reached an audience. The man stated he can be anyone’s shoulder to lean on, a cook, a make-up practice model, or a person who people might want to just relax with. He added how the social media post of his dating service quickly went viral prompting him to receive over 1000 messages.

Advertisement

Now, five years after beginning his dating service, Shakul has already been on over 50 dates. Be it fancy restaurants, long drives, or just sharing deep conversations, he has experienced them all. Though his work garners mockery online, Shakul chooses to view his services as a help to make feel loved and desired. “If you’re feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life," he concluded.

Advertisement

Shakul Gupta has twenty-eight thousand followers on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here