‘Feels Like Fish Market’: Memes Take Off As Flyers Outrage Over Delhi Airport Congestion

With the massive crowd at Delhi airport came a plethora of memes that took off when flyers took to social media to frustrate over the long-standing queues and congestion. Recently, passengers have been complaining about huge delays in check-in at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport. Flyers have been sharing their tales about how they just escaped from missing their flights due to the holiday season overcrowding at the airport. Amidst the Delhi airport congestion came hilarious memes that spurred over the micro-blogging platform.

#DelhiAirport started trending on Twitter as the crowd started narrating its story and resulting in the memefest over the internet. “Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins," tweeted a user while another one commented, “One hour plus to clear security! Ye airport hai ya railway platform? (Is this an airport or a railway platform?)"

With such a high footfall at the airport, online users even compared the security queues to those seen “outside ration shops in the seventies".

Amidst the chaos at the national capital’s airport, netizens flocked to social media to choosing memes and hysterical puns as a way to recall their terrible experiences at the Delhi airport. “Reached the airport at 6 am for an 8 am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too," said a user while giving a humorous turn to the situation.

As people started tagging the Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to complain about the increasing footfall at the Delhi airport, the minister made a surprise visit to IGI airport to take stock of the situation. He suggested having digital boards to display waiting times for the passengers. Along with that, flyers have been advised to use different gates to enter the Delhi airport.

Reportedly, the airport remains crowded during this time of the year due to the holiday and wedding season. In the meantime, the airport authorities have not issued any official statement.

